Israel PM office says hostage gave birth in Gaza captivity

JERUSALEM - A woman abducted into Gaza by Hamas militants on Oct 7 has given birth in captivity, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, in a letter released by his office on Wednesday.

“One of the kidnapped women was pregnant. She gave birth to her baby in Hamas captivity,” Mrs Sara Netanyahu said, in a letter addressed to US First Lady Jill Biden.

“You can only imagine, as I do, what must be going through that young mother’s mind as she is being held with her newborn by these murderers,” Mrs Netanyahu wrote.

“We must call for the immediate release of them and all those being held... The nightmare that began over a month ago must end.”

Israeli officials say about 240 people were taken to Gaza after Hamas militants stormed southern Israel in the deadliest attack in the country’s history, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

In retaliatory strikes, Israel has killed more than 11,300 people in Gaza, mostly civilians too, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

Mrs Netanyahu also wrote that among the hostages was a 10-month-old baby.

“He became kidnapped even before he learned how to walk or talk,” she said.

A baby boy of that age was one of 206 people AFP has identified based on interviews with relatives and Israeli media reports, who are believed to be held by Hamas or other groups inside the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he believed a deal with Hamas to free the hostages was “going to happen” but did not offer specifics.

Qatar, which is leading negotiations for the release of hostages, has called on Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement to facilitate freeing of the captives. AFP