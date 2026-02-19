Israel PM Netanyahu says no reconstruction of Gaza before demilitarisation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

One of the most sensitive issues before the US-led Board of Peace is the future of Hamas, which fought the war with Israel and still exerts influence in Gaza.

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Feb 19 there would be no reconstruction of war-shattered Gaza before the disarmament of Hamas, as the Board of Peace convened for its inaugural meeting in Washington.

Around two dozen world leaders and senior officials met for the first meeting of the board, which was set up after the United States, Qatar and Egypt negotiated a ceasefire in October 2025 to halt two years of war in the Gaza Strip.

At the meeting, US President Donald Trump is expected to detail pledges of more than US$5 billion (S$6.34 billion) for Gaza , where the vast majority of buildings lie in rubble and the property-mogul-turned-president has suggested developing resorts.

“We agreed with our ally the US there will be no reconstruction of Gaza before the demilitarisation of Gaza,” Mr Netanyahu said during a televised speech at a military ceremony on Feb 19.

The meeting in Washington will also look at how to launch the International Stabilization Force (ISF) that will ensure security in Gaza.

Disarmament of the group is a central Israeli demand and a key point in negotiations over the ceasefire’s next stage.

US officials including Mr Steve Witkoff, Trump’s friend and roving negotiator, have insisted that solid progress is being made and that Hamas is feeling pressure to give up weapons.

Israel has suggested sweeping restrictions including seizing small personal rifles from Hamas.

It remains unclear whether, or how, the Palestinian technocratic committee formed to handle day-to-day governance of Gaza will address the issue of demilitarisation.

The 15-member National Committee for the Administration of Gaza will operate under the supervision of the Board of Peace, and its head, Mr Ali Shaath, is attending the meeting in Washington on Feb 19. AFP