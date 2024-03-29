Israel PM Netanyahu approves new Gaza ceasefire talks

JERUSALEM - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks to take place in Doha and Cairo, his office said on March 29, days after the negotiations appeared stalled.

Since the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on March 25 demanding an “immediate ceasefire”, Hamas and Israel have traded blame for their failure to agree on a deal.

Mediator Qatar said on March 26 that talks between Hamas and Israel on a Gaza truce and hostage release were continuing, but the warring sides and mediators have offered little information since.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said the premier spoke to Mossad chief David Barnea about the talks, but declined to elaborate on whether Mr Barnea would be travelling to Doha or Cairo for the negotiations.

The war began when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that resulted in about 1,160 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s military has waged a retaliatory offensive against Hamas that has killed 32,623 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry.

Palestinian militants seized about 250 Israeli and foreign hostages during the Oct 7 attack on Israel, but dozens were released during a week-long truce last November.

Israel believes about 130 hostages remain in Gaza, including 33 who are presumed dead – eight soldiers and 25 civilians. AFP