Israel: Over 450 UN aid agency employees in Gaza are 'military operatives'

FILE PHOTO: The Palestinian key of return is pictured near a UNRWA center in the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma/File Photo
Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 02:55 AM
Published
Mar 05, 2024, 02:55 AM

JERUSALEM - Israel's military spokesperson said on Monday the UN aid agency UNRWA in Gaza employed over 450 "military operatives" from Hamas and other armed groups, and that Israel has shared this intelligence with the United Nations.

"Over 450 UNRWA employees are military operatives in terror groups in Gaza. Over 450. This is no mere coincidence. This is systematic," said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a briefing to reporters.

"We sent the information that I am sharing now, as well as further intelligence, to our international partners, including the UN," he said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top