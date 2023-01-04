Israel minister's Al-Aqsa visit condemned in Middle East, beyond

JERUSALEM - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were among nations to condemn a visit by Israel’s extreme-right new national security minister on Tuesday to Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

The move by firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir has enraged Palestinians, while the United States and Germany warned of steps which may harm the status quo.

“Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas,” Mr Ben-Gvir vowed in a statement published by his spokesman, after the Palestinian militant group warned such a step was a “red line”.

Mr Ben-Gvir’s visit comes days after he took office as national security minister, with powers over the police, giving his decision to enter the highly sensitive site considerable weight.

Al-Aqsa mosque is the third-holiest place in Islam and the most sacred site to Jews, who refer to the compound as the Temple Mount.

Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.

In recent years, a growing number of Jews, most of them Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed at the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.

The UAE and Morocco, which established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, both spoke out against Mr Ben-Gvir’s action.

Abu Dhabi “strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister”. Rabat appealed for “avoiding escalation and unilateral and provocative actions.”

The US ambassador to Israel, Mr Tom Nides, said Washington “has made it clear to the Israeli government it opposes any steps that could harm the status quo in the holy sites”.

Germany’s ambassador to Israel said the status quo “has long helped maintain the fragile peace and security around the holy sites” and urged all sides to avoid actions that could raise tension.

Lying in the walled Old City of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the compound is administered by Jordan’s Waqf Islamic affairs council, with Israeli forces operating there and controlling access.

After his visit, Mr Ben-Gvir vowed to “maintain the freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians, but Jews will also go up to the mount, and those who make threats must be dealt with – with an iron hand”.

‘Serious threat’

The politician has lobbied to allow Jewish prayer in the compound, a move opposed by mainstream rabbinical authorities.

Israel’s Sephardi chief rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, wrote to Mr Ben-Gvir on Tuesday.

“What will people say when they see a minister, an observant Jew, who flouts the position of the rabbinate?“ he asked.