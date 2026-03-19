Israel military says struck several Iranian naval ships in Caspian Sea

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A screenshot from an online video said to show Israel's strikes on Iranian naval vessels in the Caspian Sea.

JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said on March 20 that its fighter jets had struck several Iranian naval vessels in the Caspian Sea the previous day, including vessels equipped with anti-submarine missiles.

The targets included ships equipped with missile systems, support vessels and patrol craft, the military said, adding that a port command centre was also hit in the operation.

The targeted Iranian ships were also equipped with aerial surveillance systems and anti-submarine missiles, the military said.

“It is one of the most significant strikes conducted by the IDF since the start of Operation Roaring Lion,” the military said in a statement.

“We have for the first time carried out strikes in northern Iran in the Caspian Sea,” military spokesman Nadav Shoshani told journalists in a separate briefing.

“This is the first time we have done that in our history... We were able to target their naval shipyard where they can fix or build new ships,” he said.

He added that Israel had struck more than 200 targets across Iran over the past 36 hours. AFP