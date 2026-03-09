Straitstimes.com header logo

Israel military says it struck Iran Guards ‘space force’ HQ

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Plumes of smoke rise from an oil storage facility after overnight strikes by US and Israeli forces in Tehran, Iran, on March 8, 2026.

Plumes of smoke rise from an oil storage facility after overnight strikes by US and Israeli forces in Tehran, Iran, on March 8, 2026.

PHOTO: ARASH KHAMOOSHI/NYTIMES

Google Preferred Source badge

JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said on March 8 it had struck what it described as the “space force headquarters” of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Tehran.

“As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted and dismantled the Iranian terror regime’s IRGC Space Force headquarters,” the military said.

“The headquarters served as a reception, transmission and research centre for the Iranian Space Agency, which is affiliated with the regime’s military,” it said.

The military said the site included research facilities as well as the command-and-control centre for the “Khayyam” satellite, which was used to “monitor the State of Israel and its residents”.

In August 2022, Russia launched the satellite on a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Iran’s space agency said at the time that the device was constructed by Russia under Iranian supervision.

The US said that the Khayyam satellite would give Iran “significant spying capabilities”.

Iran’s space agency rejected that, saying that the purpose of Khayyam was to “monitor the country’s borders”, and help with the management of natural resources and agriculture.

On March 8, the Israeli military said it

had also targeted other sites in Tehran

, including around 50 bunkers that stored ammunition and a compound belonging to the Guards’ ground forces. AFP

More on this topic
Israel to attack Iran’s underground missile sites in second phase of war, say sources
Netanyahu vows to press on with Iran war as Trump honours slain US troops
See more on

Iran

Wars and conflicts

Israel

Military planes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.