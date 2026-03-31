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Israel military launches investigation after UN peacekeeper deaths in Lebanon

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Peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) drive past a Lebanese army outpost in Naqura, southern Lebanon, on March 27.

Peacekeepers with the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) driving past a Lebanese army outpost in Naqura, southern Lebanon, on March 27.

PHOTO: AFP

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JERUSALEM – Israel’s military said on March 31 that it had launched an investigation into separate incidents that killed three UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

“The incidents are being thoroughly reviewed in order to clarify the circumstances and determine whether they resulted from Hezbollah activity or from IDF (Israel Defence Forces) activity,” the Israeli military posted on messaging platform Telegram.

“It should be noted these incidents occurred in an active combat area,” where it (the IDF) was operating against Iran-backed group Hezbollah, the post added.

“Therefore, it should not be assumed that incidents in which UNIFIL soldiers were harmed were caused by the IDF,” it said, referring to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said two of its personnel were killed on March 30 in an explosion and another had died late on March 29 when a projectile hit their position. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.