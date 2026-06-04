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Israel, Lebanon say they agree to ceasefire

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The two sides had agreed to a ceasefire in May but hostilities had continued.

The two sides had agreed to a ceasefire in May but hostilities had continued.

PHOTO: AFP

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JERUSALEM - Lebanon and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire, according to a joint statement with the United States released by the US State Department on June 3 following negotiations in Washington.

The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of fire from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia and the evacuation of all its operatives from the South Litani Sector, according to the statement.

The two sides had agreed to a ceasefire in May but hostilities had continued.

Israel invaded Lebanon in March in pursuit of Hezbollah which fired across the border in support of Tehran.

Iran has said it will not agree to a deal to end the conflict with the United States and Israel launched in late February unless a ceasefire also covers Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel agreed to further direct negotiations to build confidence and resolve other outstanding issues, the statement said on June 3. REUTERS

This is a developing story.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.