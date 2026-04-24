Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire as Trump seeks ‘best deal’ with Iran

US President Donald Trump said he believed Tehran was hamstrung from making a deal because its leadership was in turmoil.

DUBAI/WASHINGTON - Israel and Lebanon extended their ceasefire for three weeks at a meeting at the White House brokered by President Donald Trump, who said he was prepared to wait for “the best deal” to end his conflict with Iran.

Fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon has been one of a number of sticking points to resolving the wider eight-week regional conflict, along with Iran’s nuclear ambitions and control of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump said he was in no rush to reach a peace agreement and wanted it to be “everlasting,” while continuing to assert that the US had a clear upper hand in the naval stand-off in the Strait.

A day after Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the key shipping corridor, Mr Trump dismissed the threat posed by Iran’s “little wise-guy ships” and said he believed Tehran was hamstrung from making a deal because its leadership was in turmoil.

On April 23, he said the US Navy has orders to “shoot and kill” Iranian boats laying mines in the strait and the US could knock out in a day any refurbishing of weapons that Iran may have made during a ceasefire in place since April 8.

But navigation in the passage remained effectively blocked, and the Iranian capture of two huge cargo ships was a reminder that the US struggles to keep control of the strait and Tehran continued to cause trouble for oil markets and pose major strains to the global economy.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on April 23 rejected Mr Trump’s claim of disarray in the leadership describing it as “the enemy’s media operations” to maliciously undermine Iranian unity and security.

“Unity will become stronger and more solid, and enemies will become weaker and more humiliated,” he said in a post on X, as he remained out of the public eye since taking over from his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed by US strikes in the early days of the war that began on Feb 28.

Mr Trump said this week he would indefinitely extend what had been a two-week ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks, which have yet to be scheduled.

“Don’t rush me,” he said when asked how long he was willing to wait for a long-term peace deal. “I want to make the best deal... I want to have it everlasting.”

He ruled out the use of nuclear weapons, telling reporters they were unnecessary because the US had “decimated” Iran with conventional arms.

“No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” Mr Trump said when asked by a reporter at the White House.

Deadly week

Despite the extension of their ceasefire, fighting continued in southern Lebanon as Israeli forces continued to pound the Iranian-backed Hezbollah targets following some of the deadliest days since their earlier deal to halt fighting on April 16.

The Israeli military said on April 23 that it killed two armed individuals in southern Lebanon after identifying them approaching soldiers and posing what it described as an immediate threat.

Those killed by Israeli strikes this week included Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil, according to a senior Lebanese military official and her employer, Al-Akhbar newspaper.

Hezbollah said it carried out four operations in south Lebanon on April 22 in response to Israeli strikes. The group was not present at the ceasefire talks in Washington.

Israel has sought to make common cause with Lebanon’s government over Hezbollah, which was founded by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and which Beirut has been seeking to disarm peacefully for the past year.

Separately, before the announcement in Washington on April 23, Israel warned it was ready to restart attacks on Iran.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel was waiting for a “green light” from the US to resume the war, saying that if it did, it would begin by targeting Mr Khamenei and “return Iran to a dark age.” REUTERS