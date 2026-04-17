Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day truce, Trump announces

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Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the Lebanese village of Kfar Tibnit on April 16, 2026.

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– Israel and Lebanon have agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire, signalling a pause in conflict that has raged in parallel to the war in Iran , US President Donald Trump said on April 16.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said he held “excellent conversations” with the leaders of Israel and Lebanon, and directed Vice-President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine to work with both countries to “achieve a Lasting PEACE”.

“Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!” he said.

Mr Trump said the truce would begin at 5pm Eastern time (5am on April 17, Singapore time).

The US-Israeli war with Iran spilt into Lebanon on March 2, when the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel in support of Tehran, prompting an Israeli offensive in Lebanon just 15 months after the last major conflict.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun had urged Mr Trump to help secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon in the first call ever between the two leaders, saying it is vital to ending the Iran war.

The war broke out with US-Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28, triggering Iranian attacks on Iran’s Gulf neighbours, as well as reigniting the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

After a month of fighting that roiled global financial markets and sent oil prices skyrocketing, the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8.

Israel and ‌the US had ⁠said the campaign against Hezbollah was not part of that ceasefire, though Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who mediated between the warring sides, had said the truce would include Lebanon, as demanded by Iran.

Mr Trump said he was seeking to create “a little breathing room” between Israel and Lebanon.

He said the leaders of Lebanon and Israel had not spoken for some 34 years, and “it will happen tomorrow”.

Mr Trump said he would invite Mr Aoun and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors held rare talks in Washington on April 14, but contact between Mr Netanyahu and Mr Aoun would be a major milestone in ties between the two countries, which have remained in a state of war since Israel was established in 1948.

Hezbollah opposes contacts between Lebanon and Israel.

An Israeli Cabinet source said Mr Netanyahu’s security Cabinet had convened for an urgent discussion on the Lebanon ceasefire.

A top Israeli official and a senior Lebanese official said on April 16 that Mr Netanyahu’s government had been under heavy pressure from Washington to reach a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Asked if Hezbollah would commit to the truce, senior Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters everything was tied to Israel’s commitment to halt all forms of hostilities, and credited Iran’s diplomatic efforts for the possible ceasefire.

The Lebanese government has been sharply at odds with Hezbollah over its decision to enter the war, having spent the last year seeking to secure the peaceful disarmament of the group founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Beirut banned Hezbollah’s military activities on March 2.

Mr Aoun had said early in the war that he would be open to direct talks, but Lebanon’s position is that a ceasefire should precede negotiations.

In a statement on April 16, he said a ceasefire would be the “natural entry point for direct negotiations” with Israel, and that the withdrawal of Israeli troops in southern Lebanon would be “a fundamental step”.

Fighting continued to rage in south Lebanon, notably in the Lebanese border town of Bint Jbeil, a Hezbollah stronghold and strategic prize.

An Israeli helicopter fires a machine-gun towards targets in southern Lebanon. PHOTO: EPA

A senior Lebanese official said Lebanon believes Israel wants to secure a victory in Bint Jbeil before diplomatic progress could be made.

An Israeli strike destroyed the last bridge over the Litani River into the south, a senior Lebanese security source said, fully severing almost a tenth of Lebanon from the rest of the country after Israel destroyed other crossings during the war.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 2,100 people in Lebanon since March 2 and forced more than 1.2 million to flee, the Lebanese authorities say.

Hezbollah attacks have killed two ⁠Israeli civilians, while 13 Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon since March 2, Israel says.

Hopes high for end to Iran war

US and Iranian negotiators, meanwhile, have scaled back ambitions for a comprehensive peace deal and are instead seeking a temporary memorandum to prevent a return to conflict, two Iranian sources told Reuters.

A senior Iranian official said the two sides have started to narrow some gaps, including over how to manage the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas needs that has been closed to most ships for weeks.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on April 16 threatened US attacks on Iran’s power plants and other energy sites if its leaders do not agree to a peace deal.

Speaking at a news conference at the Pentagon, Mr Hegseth repeatedly urged Iran’s leaders to “choose wisely”, and said an American naval blockade of Iranian ports would continue “as long as it takes”.

The Trump administration has alternated between assuring Americans that a peace deal was within reach and threatening Iran’s leadership if it does not comply, as the war’s economic toll has put him under increasing political pressure at home.

“If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power, and energy,” Mr Hegseth said. REUTERS