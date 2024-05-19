Israel launches strikes across Gaza as US envoy visits region

CAIRO – Israeli planes and tanks pounded areas across the Gaza Strip overnight, residents said, as White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan travelled to the region amid US calls for a more focused military campaign.

Mr Sullivan was due to hold talks with Israelis on May 19 and stress the need to go after Hamas militants in a targeted way, not with a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the White House has said.

Israel has been pushing into the city that it says is the last bastion of Hamas forces. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled the area that was one of their few remaining places of refuge.

Israeli forces also pushed deeper into the narrow alleyways of Jabalia in northern Gaza, returning to an area that they said they had cleared earlier in the conflict, residents said.

The Israeli military has said its operations in Jabalia – the largest of Gaza’s eight historic refugee camps – are precise and meant to stop Hamas from re-establishing its grip there.

Israel said on May 19 that two more of its soldiers were killed in a battle in southern Gaza.