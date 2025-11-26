Israel launches new military operation in northern West Bank

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A military vehicle operates during an Israeli raid in Tammun near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Nov 26.

- Israeli security forces on Nov 26 launched what the military described as a counter-terrorism operation in the northern West Bank, which Palestinians said was targeting the city of Tubas.

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad told Reuters Israeli forces, backed by a helicopter that had opened fire, were encircling the city and establishing positions across several neighbourhoods.

“The incursion looks to be a long one; occupation (Israeli) forces have driven people from their houses, commandeered rooftops of buildings, and are conducting arrests,” he said.

Mr Al-Asaad said Israeli forces ordered those whom they forced to leave their homes not to return until the operation ends, which he anticipated could take several days.

The Israeli military said in an earlier statement that the operation, carried out with police and intelligence forces, began early on the morning of Nov 26 .

Asked about the operation, a military spokesperson declined to comment, saying more details would be released soon.

Israel has said its security forces have been targeting Palestinian militancy in the West Bank, where hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers live among 2.7 million Palestinians, granted limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation.

Hamas, which agreed to a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza i n October , condemned the latest West Bank operation and called on the international community to intervene to stop it.

The assault on Tubas appeared to be an extension of a military operation launched by security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in January, days after US President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

That operation has since expanded to other Palestinian cities in the north of the West Bank, forcing thousands from their homes, with Israeli forces maintaining their longest presence in some West Bank cities for decades.

Israeli forces have cleared out refugee camps across the northern West Bank, with deadly raids destroying roads and homes. Human Rights Watch i n November accused Israel of war crimes and crimes against humanity over what it said were forced expulsions. Israel denies committing such crimes.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated in recent months, with Israeli settlers carrying out attacks on Palestinian communities. Settlers are rarely arrested or prosecuted, although the wave of attacks has drawn criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others in his government.

Since Hamas carried out the Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel from Gaza, Israel has sharply curtailed movement in the West Bank, with new checkpoints erected, and some Palestinian communities effectively sealed off by gates and roadblocks. REUTERS