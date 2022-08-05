Israel launches air strikes on Gaza; 4 killed, including 1 child

People assist an injured person after an explosion in Gaza City, on Aug 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
59 min ago

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories (AFP) - The Israeli military said on Friday (Aug 5) it launched air strikes on Gaza, which the enclave's health ministry said has killed four people including a child.

"The IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said.

Palestinians in Gaza City told AFP they witnessed air strikes on an apartment in the central Rimal neighbourhood.

Security sources in the Palestinian enclave said there have been air strikes in several parts of the territory.

“The number of martyrs has increased to four, among them a five-year-old girl, targeted by the Israeli occupation,” the health ministry said.

The Islamic Jihad militant group said one of its commanders was also among those killed in what it called "a Zionist assassination in Gaza City”.

The strikes come four days after Israel closed its two border crossings with Gaza and restricted the movement of Israeli civilians living near the frontier, citing security concerns.

The measures follow the arrest in the occupied West Bank of two senior members of Islamic Jihad, which has a strong presence in Gaza.

More On This Topic
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank clash, strike boat off Gaza
Gaza's women and girls see no escape from violence

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top