Israel launches air strikes on Gaza; 4 killed, including 1 child

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories (AFP) - The Israeli military said on Friday (Aug 5) it launched air strikes on Gaza, which the enclave's health ministry said has killed four people including a child.

"The IDF (Israeli military) is currently striking in the Gaza Strip. A special situation has been declared on the Israeli home front," a statement said.

Palestinians in Gaza City told AFP they witnessed air strikes on an apartment in the central Rimal neighbourhood.

Security sources in the Palestinian enclave said there have been air strikes in several parts of the territory.

“The number of martyrs has increased to four, among them a five-year-old girl, targeted by the Israeli occupation,” the health ministry said.

The Islamic Jihad militant group said one of its commanders was also among those killed in what it called "a Zionist assassination in Gaza City”.

The strikes come four days after Israel closed its two border crossings with Gaza and restricted the movement of Israeli civilians living near the frontier, citing security concerns.

The measures follow the arrest in the occupied West Bank of two senior members of Islamic Jihad, which has a strong presence in Gaza.