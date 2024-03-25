Israeli troops kill dozens, besiege 2 hospitals in new Gaza attacks

CAIRO – Israel’s soldiers have killed dozens of people in new attacks in the Gaza Strip, and maintained a blockade of two hospitals where they say Hamas militants are hiding.

This is happening as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there is growing international consensus around telling Israel a ceasefire is needed, and that an assault on Rafah will cause a humanitarian disaster.

Rafah, the last refuge for more than a million Palestinians on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, was among the cities that came under fire in the latest attacks.

Palestinian medics said 30 people had been killed in the previous 24 hours in Rafah, whose population has been swollen by displaced Palestinians escaping fighting elsewhere in Gaza after more than five months of war.

“With every bombing that takes place in Rafah, we fear the tanks will come in. The past 24 hours were one of the worst days since we moved into Rafah,” said Mr Abu Khaled, a father of seven who declined to give his full name for fear of reprisals.

“In Rafah, we live in fear, we are hungry, we are homeless, and our future is unknown. With no ceasefire in sight, we might end up dead or displaced somewhere else, maybe north and maybe south (to Egypt),” he told Reuters via a chat app.

Dozens of Palestinians took part in rallies and attended funerals early on March 25 after an Israeli air strike killed 18 Palestinians in one house in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, Palestinians medics and witnesses said.

Israeli forces were also besieging Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis, a week after entering Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the main hospital in the Strip.

Israel says hospitals in Gaza are used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas as bases, and has released videos and pictures supporting the assertion. Hamas and medical staff deny this, and did not say whether any fighters were among those killed in the latest attacks.

The Israeli military said in a statement on March 25 its forces were “continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the Shifa Hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment”.

It said its forces detained 500 people affiliated with Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad and located weapons in the area. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said hundreds of patients and medical staff were detained at Al-Shifa.

Israel’s military also said its forces continued “precisely targeted raids on terror infrastructure in Al-Amal”, and that “20 terrorists were eliminated in the Al-Amal area over the past day in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes”.