Israel issues evacuation alert for village in southern Lebanon ahead of strike
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
CAIRO – Israel issued an evacuation warning for a village in southern Lebanon on Dec 13, ahead of what it said was a planned strike against infrastructure of the Hezbollah militant group.
A military spokesperson said the Israeli military would attack the site in the village of Yanouh in southern Lebanon. It would be the second such attack within days, after Israel hit what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon on Dec 9.
Israel and Lebanon have both sent civilian envoys to a military committee monitoring their ceasefire, a step towards meeting a months-old US demand that they broaden talks in line with President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace agenda.
Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024, ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that had culminated in Israeli strikes that severely weakened the Iran-backed militant group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations over violations. REUTERS