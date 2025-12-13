Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CAIRO – Israel issued an evacuation warning for a village in southern Lebanon on Dec 13, ‍ahead ​of what it said was ‍a planned strike against infrastructure of the Hezbollah militant ​group.

A ​military spokesperson said the Israeli military would attack the site in the village of Yanouh in ‍southern Lebanon. It would be the second such ​attack within days, ⁠after Israel hit what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon on Dec 9.

Israel and Lebanon ​have both sent civilian envoys to a military committee monitoring ‌their ceasefire, a step ​towards meeting a months-old US demand that they broaden talks in line with President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace agenda.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024, ending more than a ‍year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah ​that had culminated in Israeli strikes that severely weakened ​the Iran-backed militant group. Since then, ‌the sides have traded accusations over violations. REUTERS