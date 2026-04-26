Israel issues evacuation warning for seven Lebanese towns beyond ‘buffer zone’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rising in Lebanon following Israeli strikes, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, on April 26.

Follow our live coverage here.

Israel’s military issued new evacuation orders for southern Lebanon on April 26 , ordering residents to leave seven towns that lie beyond the “buffer zone” it occupied before a ceasefire that has failed to bring a full halt to hostilities.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said on X that Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was violating the ceasefire and that Israel would act against it, telling people to head north and west away from the towns.

The towns are north of the Litani River and the zone in southern Lebanon occupied by Israeli troops, who have continued military operations despite the ceasefire.

“From our perspective, what obliges us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, the security of our communities,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“We act vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and also, by the way, with Lebanon.”

The Israeli military said it intercepted three drones before they crossed into Israeli territory, after sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Earlier on April 26 , Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli troops inside Lebanon as well as the rescue force that came to evacuate them.

The US-mediated ceasefire, which started on April 16 and has been extended to mid-May, has brought a significant reduction in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, though both sides have continued to fire at each other, trading blame over breaches.

Nearly 2,500 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since the most recent war between Hezbollah and Israel began on March 2, days after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. REUTERS