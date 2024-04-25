Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza’s Rafah ahead of threatened invasion

CAIRO – Israel stepped up air strikes on Rafah overnight, killing at least six Palestinians, after saying it would evacuate civilians from the Gaza border city and storm it despite allies’ warnings this may cause mass casualties.

In the seventh month of a devastating air and ground war against the Islamist group Hamas, Israeli forces also resumed bombarding northern and central areas of the Gaza Strip, as well as east of Khan Younis in the south.

Israeli warplanes hammered northern Gaza for a second day on April 24, shattering weeks of comparative calm there.

Israel said it was moving forward with plans for an all-out assault on Hamas holdouts in Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt.

Escalating Israeli threats to invade Rafah, the last refuge for around a million civilians who fled Israel’s juggernaut further north earlier in the war, have nudged some families to leave for the nearby al-Mawasi coastal area or try to make their way to points further north, residents and witnesses said.

But the number of displaced people departing Rafah remained small, with many confused over where they should go as their experience over the past 200 days of war has taught them that no place is genuinely safe.

Mr Mohammad Nasser, 34, a father-of-three, said he quit Rafah two weeks ago and now lives in a shelter in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza to avoid being caught by surprise by an Israeli invasion and unable to escape.

“We escape from one trap into another, searching for places Israel calls safe before they bomb us there. It is like the rat-and-trap game,” he told Reuters via a chat app.

“We are trying to adapt to the new reality, hoping it will become better, but I doubt it will.”

Gaza medics and Hamas media reported five Israeli air strikes on Rafah early on April 25 that hit at least three houses, killing more than six people, including a local journalist.

Israeli tank fire on the main road near the town of Al-Zawyda in central Gaza killed four people, local medics said.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian civil defence team called on the United Nations to investigate what it said were war crimes at a Gaza hospital, saying nearly 400 bodies were recovered from mass graves after Israeli soldiers departed the complex in Khan Younis.