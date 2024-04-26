Israel intensifies airstrikes on Gaza's Rafah before ground operation

CAIRO - Israel stepped up airstrikes on Rafah overnight after saying it would evacuate civilians from the southern Gazan city and launch an all-out assault despite allies’ warnings this could cause mass casualties.

Medics in the besieged Palestinian enclave reported five Israeli airstrikes on Rafah early on April 25 that hit at least three houses, killing at least six people including a local journalist.

“We are afraid of what will happen in Rafah. The level of alert is very high,” Ibrahim Khraishi, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, told Reuters.

“Some are leaving, they are afraid for their families but where can they go? They are not being allowed to go to the north and so are confined to a very small area.”

The Gaza Strip is about 40km long and between about 5km and 12km wide and is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

In the seventh month of a devastating air and ground war, Israeli forces also resumed bombarding northern and central areas of the enclave, as well as east of Khan Younis in the south. Israel’s stated goal is to destroy Hamas, though it is unclear how they would do so.

A United Nations team visiting a site for a staging area and pier for maritime aid operations was forced to take cover in a bunker on Wednesday after the area came under attack, a spokesperson said on April 25.

They were there for “some time”, but there were no injuries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war Cabinet was meeting “to discuss how to destroy the last vestiges, the last quarter of Hamas’ battalions, in Rafah and elsewhere,” government spokesperson David Mencer said.

He declined to say when or whether the classified forum might give a green light for a ground operation in Rafah.