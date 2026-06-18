Israel in talks with US over continuing its Lebanon troop deployment, officials say

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Military vehicles move within southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, on June 17.

JERUSALEM – Israel is holding negotiations with the US as it seeks to continue its deployment of troops in southern Lebanon, two Israeli officials including a senior Israeli official close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Reuters on June 18.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks, made the comments a day after the US and Iran signed an interim pact that calls for parties to ensure “the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon”.

Israel expanded its invasion of southern Lebanon after the Lebanese militia Hezbollah opened fire at Israel on March 2 in support of its ally Iran. It has since staged a devastating air and ground campaign that it says aims at rooting out Hezbollah.

Israel describes the territory it has seized in Lebanon, Gaza and Syria as “buffer zones” between it and its enemies, a core facet of Israel’s recent security policy. Netanyahu has rejected calls for Israel to withdraw from those territories.

The senior Israeli official told Reuters that Israel was “conducting stubborn negotiations” with Washington over continuing its deployment of troops in southern Lebanon.

The official said Israel would not back down on its positions, including keeping troops deployed in the area south of Lebanon’s Litani River.

A second Israeli official told Reuters that the outcome of the talks would ultimately depend on whether US President Donald Trump “decides to force the issue” by threatening repercussions if Israel does not abide by the interim Iran pact’s terms.

Netanyahu’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS