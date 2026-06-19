Lebanon ceasefire agreed, US official says after US-Iran talks in Switzerland scrapped

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Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, as seen from the Israeli side of the border in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel on June 19.

WASHINGTON/DUBAI/ZURICH - Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon on June 19, a US official said, after an escalation in fighting there jeopardised the chances of an interim agreement on ending the war in Iran turning into a lasting Middle East peace deal.

US-Iran talks in Switzerland planned for June 19 were cancelled as fighting flared in Lebanon, creating new uncertainty about the timing of negotiations vital to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

The senior US official said shortly before 4pm Lebanon time ( 9pm Singapore time ) that a ceasefire would come into effect then.

“We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire,” the official said on background, saying that negotiators for the US and Qataris worked out the agreement with help from Iran.

The flareup in Lebanon, in which 18 people were killed in airstrikes and four Israeli soldiers were killed by Hezbollah militants, could weigh heavily on negotiations because ending fighting there is a condition for the broader US-Iran accord.

A senior Hezbollah lawmaker said Iran had told the group that talks with the United States could not continue without a comprehensive ceasefire.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson did not mention the talks but said the United States bore direct responsibility for Israeli attacks on Lebanon and that Tehran would take all necessary measures to protect its interests. REUTERS