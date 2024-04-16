Israel has moved in 'significant way', but Hamas remains barrier to Gaza hostage deal, says US

WASHINGTON - Israel has moved in a "significant way" but Hamas is the barrier to a deal that would see fighting in Gaza paused and hostages released, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on April 15.

Hamas rejected the latest proposal for a deal and has said any new hostage deal must bring about an end to the Gaza war and withdrawal of all Israeli forces.

"Israel moved a significant way in submitting that proposal. And there was a deal on the table that would achieve much of what Hamas claims it wants to achieve, and they have not taken that deal," Mr Miller told a press briefing.

The US is still pursuing a deal that would allow for a ceasefire lasting at least six weeks and allow more aid into Gaza, Mr Miller added. REUTERS