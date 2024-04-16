Israel has moved in 'significant way', but Hamas remains barrier to Gaza hostage deal, says US

An Israeli military vehicle manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 03:28 AM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 02:22 AM

WASHINGTON - Israel has moved in a "significant way" but Hamas is the barrier to a deal that would see fighting in Gaza paused and hostages released, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on April 15.

Hamas rejected the latest proposal for a deal and has said any new hostage deal must bring about an end to the Gaza war and withdrawal of all Israeli forces.

"Israel moved a significant way in submitting that proposal. And there was a deal on the table that would achieve much of what Hamas claims it wants to achieve, and they have not taken that deal," Mr Miller told a press briefing.

The US is still pursuing a deal that would allow for a ceasefire lasting at least six weeks and allow more aid into Gaza, Mr Miller added. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Aid to Gaza has increased dramatically but needs to be sustained, says White House
Israeli military calling up reservists for more Gaza operations

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top