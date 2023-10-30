Israel-Hamas war escalation puts Qatar’s clout to the test

DOHA – It took just a few hours after Hamas’s assault on Israel for Qatar’s prime minister to assemble a team at an undisclosed location in the capital, Doha.

As images emerged of the militant group’s attack on southern Israel and the hostages it seized, the Gulf state’s leadership knew what it needed to do.

As the days unfolded from Oct 7, the round-the-clock operation worked the phone lines – one to Hamas, another to the Israelis – to mediate as retaliatory bombs rained on Gaza, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

For Qatar, it was a case of cometh the hour, cometh the country.

The nation has spent more than a decade trying to position itself as the Middle East’s indispensable go-between, criticised by its neighbuors for housing Hamas leaders while maintaining channels to Israel.

The time had come to step up.

It is that status in an unstable region that Qatar sees as key to the security of the tiny peninsula, sandwiched between the two great rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The crisis in Gaza – with Israel launching a ground invasion at the weekend – has now become the ultimate test of Qatar’s ability to show its Western allies they need it as much as it needs them.

“Qatar has wanted to play a useful role for important states for a very long time,” said Associate Professor David Roberts, from King’s College London, who worked in Qatar and specialises in Middle East security.

“It gives Qatar a certain influence on one of the central questions in the Arab world, building up relations with this very important group in Gaza – like it or loathe it.”

In a soft-power play backed by its US$475 billion (S$649 billion) sovereign wealth fund, the gas-rich nation put itself on the international stage.

Over the years, it invested in companies like Barclays and Volkswagen, bought Paris Saint-Germain football club and hosted the World Cup. Its Doha-based broadcaster, Al Jazeera, also helped put it on the map.

Meanwhile, Qatar sought diplomatic influence with everyone.

It has had on-off trade ties with Israel since 1996, even though it does not have formal diplomatic relations with the country.

It liaised with the Taliban in Afghanistan – hosting its political representatives – and helped mediate the release of American prisoners from Iran.