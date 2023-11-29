Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to further extend truce

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories – Israel and Hamas were negotiating through mediators on Nov 29 over another potential extension of their truce, with hours left to reach a deal before fighting was due to restart after a six-day pause.

Israeli media, citing the Prime Minister’s Office, reported that Israel received a list of hostages expected to be released by Hamas on Nov 29.

Hamas, in turn, published a list of 15 women and 15 teenagers to be released from Israeli jails. For the first time since the truce began, it included Palestinian citizens of Israel, as well as residents of occupied territories.

A Palestinian official told Reuters that despite a willingness on both sides to prolong the truce, no agreement had yet been reached. Discussions were still under way with mediators Egypt and Qatar, he said.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said Israel would consider any serious proposal, though he declined to provide further details.

“We are doing everything we can in order to get those hostages out. Nothing is confirmed until it is confirmed,” Mr Levy told reporters in Tel Aviv.

“We’re talking about very sensitive negotiations in which human lives hang in the balance.”

Once the release of hostages ends, the fighting will resume, he added.

“This war will end with the end of Hamas,” he said.

So far, Hamas has freed 60 Israeli women and children from among the 240 hostages its fighters seized in a deadly rampage on Oct 7 under the deal that secured the war’s first truce.

A total of 21 foreigners, mainly Thai farm workers, were also freed under separate parallel deals.

In return, Israel has released 180 Palestinian security detainees, all women and teenagers.

The initial four-day truce was extended by 48 hours from Nov 28, and Israel has said it would be willing to prolong it further for as long as Hamas frees 10 hostages a day.

But with fewer women and children still in captivity, that could mean agreeing to terms governing the release of at least some Israeli men for the first time.

The Nov 28 release also included for the first time, hostages held by Islamic Jihad, a separate militant group, as well as by Hamas itself. Hamas’ ability to secure the release of hostages held by other factions had been an issue in earlier talks.

First respite

The truce has brought the first respite to a war launched by Israel to annihilate Hamas after the “Black Shabbat” raid by gunmen who killed 1,200 people on the Jewish rest day, according to Israel’s tally.

Israeli bombardment has since reduced much of Gaza to a wasteland, with more than 15,000 people confirmed killed, 40 per cent of them children, according to the Palestinian health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations.

Many more are feared buried under the ruins. The Palestinian Health Ministry said another 160 bodies had been pulled out of rubble during the past 24 hours of the truce, and around 6,500 people were still missing.