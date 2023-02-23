Israel government advances judicial reforms decried by protesters

JERUSALEM - Israel’s right-wing government pushed on in parliament on Wednesday with new judicial reforms that protesters decry as harming democracy by weakening checks and balances.

Lawmakers debated three new points of the divisive package, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government argues is designed to limit judicial overreach.

A draft measure that would block the Supreme Court from halting ministerial appointments was discussed in a plenary session in the Israeli parliament, or Knesset.

In a contentious ruling in January, Israel’s highest court blocked the appointment of ultra-Orthodox politician Aryeh Deri as interior and health minister due to a previous tax evasion conviction.

Mr Netanyahu was forced to fire Mr Deri, but he criticised judges for overruling the will of voters and has yet to nominate a replacement.

The proposed amendment, which could pave the way for Mr Deri to reassume the ministerial posts, has therefore been dubbed “Deri 2“, following a previous law also tied to the Shas party leader.

The parliamentarians approved the new Bill in a preliminary reading, one of several required steps before it can become law.

Opposition lawmakers shouted “band of thugs” before some of them were ejected from the chamber.

The reforms are a cornerstone of Mr Netanyahu’s administration, an alliance with ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties which took office in late December.

Override

Lawmakers also adopted in preliminary reading a measure which would require a unanimous ruling by all 15 Supreme Court judges to strike down legislation, and only when it is deemed explicitly opposed to so-called Basic Laws, Israel’s quasi-constitution.

It would also allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court rulings that strike down legislation with a simple majority, and deny the court the right to review such a move.

A third plan discussed would place a unit investigating police misconduct under the direct authority of the justice minister rather than of the state prosecutor.