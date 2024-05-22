Israel furious as 3 European countries recognise Palestinian state

RAFAH - Israel reacted with fury after three European countries said on May 22 they would recognise a Palestinian state, more than seven months into the devastating Gaza war.

Ireland, Norway and Spain said they would formally recognise the State of Palestine on May 28.

Israel strongly opposes the move, arguing that it amounts to “rewarding terrorism” after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its unprecedented Oct 7 attack on Israel which sparked the bloodiest ever Gaza war.

Israel said it was recalling its envoys to Ireland and Norway for “urgent consultations” and was expected to do the same with its ambassador to Spain.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz charged that “the twisted step of these countries is an injustice to the memory of the Oct 7 victims”.

Most Western governments including the United States say they are willing to one day recognise Palestinian statehood – but not before agreement is reached on thorny issues like its final borders and the status of Jerusalem.

However, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez charged that his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu’s campaign of “pain and destruction” in the Gaza Strip was now putting the two-state solution in “danger”.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said “recognition of Palestine is a means of supporting the moderate forces which have been losing ground in this protracted and brutal conflict”.

“In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security.”

According to the Palestinian Authority, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, 142 of the 193 UN member countries already recognise a Palestinian state.

A senior Hamas figure, Bassem Naim, hailed the three European governments for their decisions.

“These successive recognitions are the direct result of this brave resistance and the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people,” he told AFP.

“We believe this will be a turning point in the international position on the Palestinian issue.”

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called the Oct 7 attack “barbaric” but added that “a two-state solution is the only way out of the generational cycles of violence, retaliation and resentment”.