Israel focuses assault on southern Gaza amid concern over spread of war

BEIRUT/CAIRO/GAZA - Israeli shelling killed 14 Palestinians on Jan 4 in Khan Younis in a southern coastal area of the Gaza Strip packed with people who had fled attacks in other parts of the enclave, Gaza health ministry officials said.

The dead included nine children, an official told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the attack. However, it separately reported fighting and air strikes against Hamas militants in the Khan Younis area on Jan 4.

Gaza residents also said Israeli planes and tanks bombarded three refugee camps in the centre of the shattered enclave in heavier attacks than in previous days.

The latest action took place as Israel’s war against Hamas neared the three-month mark.

There is international concern that the war was spreading beyond Gaza, drawing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Hezbollah forces on the Lebanon-Israel border, and Red Sea shipping lanes.

Fears were heightened after a drone strike on Jan 2 killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed on Jan 3 that his powerful Iran-backed Shi’ite militia “cannot be silent” following the killing.

Mr Nasrallah said his forces would fight to the finish if Israel chose to extend the war to Lebanon.

But he made no concrete threats to act against Israel in support of its ally Hamas.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari declined to comment when asked what Israel was doing to prepare for a potential Hezbollah response, saying only: “We are focused on the fight against Hamas.”

Hezbollah has been embroiled in nearly daily exchanges of shelling with Israel across Lebanon’s southern border since the Gaza war began. But US officials said on Jan 3 they saw little sign that Hezbollah was about to escalate actions against Israel.

Israel neither confirmed nor denied assassinating Mr Arouri but has promised to annihilate Hamas, which rules Gaza.