Israel fights Hamas as mediators urge both to accept Gaza truce plan

RAFAH - Israel battled and bombarded Hamas in the Gaza Strip on June 2 as mediators called on both sides to agree to a truce and hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

Since Mr Biden spoke at the White House on May 31, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted Israel will pursue the war raging since Oct 7 until it has destroyed Hamas and freed the captives.

Mr Netanyahu, a hawkish political veteran leading a fragile right-wing coalition government, is under intense domestic pressure from two sides.

Protesters supporting the hostages, who rallied again in their tens of thousands in Tel Aviv on June 1, are urging him to strike a truce deal – but right-wing extremist allies are threatening to bring down the government if he does.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has offered Mr Netanyahu a lifeline by vowing to support the government if it strikes a deal to pause the war that has raged for almost eight months.

For now, fighting again rocked Gaza overnight and on June 2, with the military reporting more air strikes and ground combat, and Palestinian officials reporting yet more deaths.

Across Gaza, the military said it had struck “30 terror targets, including military infrastructure, weapons storage facilities and armed terrorist cells that posed a threat to IDF (Israel Defence Forces) ground troops”.

Mr Netanyahu said on June 1 that “Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel”.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, meanwhile, said it “views positively” what Mr Biden on May 31 described as the Israeli plan.

Mediators the US, Qatar and Egypt on June 1 said they “call on both Hamas and Israel to finalise the agreement embodying the principles outlined by President Joe Biden”.

Political pressure

Mr Biden said on May 31 that Israel’s three-stage offer would begin with a six-week initial phase that would see Israeli forces withdraw from all populated areas of the Gaza Strip.

It would see the “release of a number of hostages” in exchange for “hundreds of Palestinian prisoners” held in Israeli jails.

Israel and the Palestinians would then negotiate for a lasting ceasefire, with the truce to continue so long as talks are ongoing, Mr Biden said.

“It’s time for this war to end, for the day after to begin,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu took issue with Mr Biden’s presentation, insisting that according to the “exact outline proposed by Israel” the transition from one stage to the next was “conditional” and crafted to allow it to maintain its war aims.