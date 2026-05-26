Israel expands ground operation beyond demarcation line in south Lebanon as clashes intensify

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May 26 - The Israeli military has expanded its ground operations in southern Lebanon beyond a demarcation line that Israel set up several kilometres inside Lebanese territory after an April 16 ceasefire with Hezbollah, two sources said on Tuesday.

The sources gave no further details on the extent of the advance beyond the so-called "Yellow Line".

The line, separate from the U.N.-demarcated "Blue Line" marking the frontier between Lebanon and Israel after Israel's withdrawal in 2000, forms part of a proposed buffer zone extending 5 km to 10 km (3 miles to 6 miles) into southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops continue to operate in dozens of largely abandoned villages.

An Israeli military official said the military was "operating in a targeted manner beyond the Forward Defense Line in order to remove direct threats to the citizens of the State of Israel" and Israeli soldiers "in accordance with the directives of the political echelon."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday Israel would intensify strikes against Hezbollah, while a U.S. official said the Iran-backed group had ignored warnings to halt attacks that risked undermining negotiations to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Hezbollah said on Tuesday it had targeted Israeli forces advancing toward the southern Lebanese town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya with explosive drones, rockets and artillery, while the Israeli military struck several towns in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley and issued new evacuation warnings.

Lebanon's health ministry says the cumulative toll from the Israeli offensive since March 2 had reached 3,213 dead and 9,737 wounded by May 26, while the Israeli military says Hezbollah has launched explosive drones toward Israeli troops and northern Israeli towns, killing at least 11 soldiers since the ceasefire.

The World Health Organization has said at least 608 people in Lebanon have been killed in Israeli attacks since the truce.

Hezbollah has not released figures for its own casualties. REUTERS