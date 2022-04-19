Israel downs Gaza rocket, admonishes Jordan as Jerusalem tensions simmer

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Israel carried out strikes early on Tuesday (April 19) in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, witnesses and its ruling Islamist movement said.

Israeli aircraft hit the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses told AFP, while the armed wing of Hamas announced that it fired on Israeli planes.

Israel had shot down a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Israeli military said, the first such attack in months as tensions over a flashpoint Jerusalem shrine drew angry pro-Palestinian rhetoric from Jordan and US mediation efforts.

No Gaza faction claimed responsibility for the launch, which followed warnings by the dominant Hamas Islamists of reprisals for Israeli conduct around Jerusalem's Al-Alqsa mosque compound.

Within hours, Israeli air strikes hit camps used by Hamas and another Gaza faction, Palestinian sources said. The military said one target was an arms manufacturing site. No one was hurt.

Since Friday, Al-Alqsa - also revered by Jews as a vestige of two ancient temples - has seen confrontations between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli riot police recalling violence that helped fan a Gaza war one year ago.

Palestinians accuse Israel of encroaching at Al-Alqsa during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Israel says Palestinian protesters seek to disrupt Muslim prayer for political ends and to prevent visits by Jews, who are now celebrating Passover.

The tensions complicate Israel's security ties with Jordan, which is custodian of Al-Alqsa and has a Palestinian majority.

Jordan's King Abdullah told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Israel's Al-Alqsa policy "seriously undermines"chances of it making peace with the Palestinians, Amman said.

Jordan also summoned Israel's acting ambassador for a reprimand.

Escalating the rhetoric, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh told parliament: "I must laud... those throwing their stones at all of those Zionists who desecrate Al-Alqsa mosque with the protection of the Israeli occupation government."

Several passengers were injured when Israeli buses they were traveling on to Jerusalem's Old City were stoned by Palestinians on Sunday, police said, adding that Al-Alqsa protesters have been stockpiling rocks for attacks on Jewish visitors and police.

At least 152 Palestinians and eight police were injured around Al-Alqsa during Friday's confrontations, medics said.