Israel dissolves Parliament, faces fifth election in four years

TEL AVIV (Bloomberg)- Israel's Parliament voted on Thursday (to dissolve itself and paved the way to the country's fifth election in less than four years after a fragile governing coalition collapsed.

Foreign minister Yair Lapid will become interim prime minister, replacing Mr Naftali Bennett, until a new government is formed following elections on November 1.

Mr Bennett does not intend to run in the next vote.

Mr Lapid and Mr Bennett announced their plan to dissolve Israel's Parliament, known as the Knesset, on June 20.

Thursday's vote throws Israel back into renewed political instability just weeks ahead of US President Joe Biden's first Middle East visit next month.

The government's collapse also comes at a sensitive time for Israel as it looks to expand regional security and defence partnerships with Arab countries while engaging in an increasingly overt shadow war with Iran.

Mr Bennett's year-old coalition had grouped together an uneasy alliance of secular and religious factions, hawks and doves, free marketeers and social democrats, as well as an Arab party for the first time in Israeli history.

Internal divisions ultimately proved too much.

For opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who was Israel's longest-serving premier, the demise of the coalition could present an opportunity to return to power.

He tried to form an alternative right-wing government that could take over from Mr Bennett's without the need to dissolve Parliament but was not able to garner enough support.

The timing of the Jewish new year means the election period will last longer than usual, extending Mr Lapid's time as acting prime minister, a period which coincides with Mr Biden's visit.

Mr Lapid's ascent comes about a decade after the former television presenter and author first entered Israeli politics on a centrist platform.

He was previously finance minister under Mr Netanyahu.