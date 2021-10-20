Israel detects first case of Covid-19 Delta variant 'AY4.2'

JERUSALEM (XINHUA) - The first case of the new Covid-19 Delta variant "AY4.2" was detected in Israel on Tuesday (Oct 19), the country's Ministry of Health said.

This is the variant that was previously detected in several European countries, the ministry noted.

It was diagnosed in an 11-year-old boy, who underwent a coronavirus test at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv, upon his return from Moldova.

The ministry added that the epidemiological investigation is being conducted, and all types of Covid-19 variants and their development are being constantly monitored in the country.

Also on Tuesday, the ministry reported 1,487 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally of infections in the country to 1,319,001.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 11 to 8,021, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 357 to 353.

The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,293,854 after 1,750 newly recovered cases were recorded, while active cases decreased to 17,126.