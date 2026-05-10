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Israel deports two activists detained over Gaza-bound flotilla

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FILE PHOTO: Brazilian Activist Thiago Avila, who was detained aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters, appears at a court in Beersheba, southern Israel May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, who was detained aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, has been deported.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Israel deported two activists, Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian Thiago Avila, on May 10 after arresting them aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters, the foreign ministry said.

The activists were part of a second Global Sumud Flotilla launched from Spain on April 12 to try to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza by delivering aid to the enclave.

They were detained by Israeli authorities on April 29 and brought to Israel.

Spanish activist Saif Abu Keshek, who was detained aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, has been deported.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Israel’s foreign ministry said Mr Abu Keshek was suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organisation and Mr Avila was suspected of illegal activity. Both men denied the allegations, saying they were on a humanitarian mission for Gaza’s civilian population and that their arrest in international waters was unlawful.

Gaza is largely run by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist group by Israel and much of the West.

The group’s Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel started the Gaza war that has left much of the enclave’s population homeless and dependent on aid, which humanitarian agencies say is arriving too slowly. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.