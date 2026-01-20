Israel demolishes buildings in UN Palestinian agency’s East Jerusalem compound

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

JERUSALEM - Israel demolished structures inside the UN Palestinian refugee agency’s East Jerusalem compound on Jan 20 after seizing the site in 2025 , in an act condemned by the agency as a violation of international law.

Surrounded by Israeli forces, bulldozers razed several large buildings and other smaller structures inside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s compound, where dozens of agency staff once worked.

UNRWA, which has been accused of bias by Israel, has not used the building since the start of 2025 after Israel ordered it to vacate all its premises and cease its operations.

“Unprecedented attack”

A spokesperson for UNRWA, Mr Jonathan Fowler, told Reuters that Israeli forces entered the compound around 7am local time , forced out the compound’s security guards and then brought in bulldozers to begin demolishing buildings inside.

“This is an unprecedented attack against UNRWA and its premises and it also constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” Mr Fowler said.

Heavy machinery operates as Israeli forces dismantle the Jerusalem headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, in East Jerusalem, on Jan 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

Some former UNRWA staff said the structures that were demolished on Jan 20 had been used to store aid for the West Bank and Gaza.

Israel’s Parliament passed a law in October 2024, banning the agency from operating in the country and prohibiting officials from having contact with the agency.

Israel has alleged that some UNRWA staff were members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas and took part in the attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, that killed about 1,200 Israelis and led to Israel’s war against Hamas, in which Gaza authorities say more than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed.

UNRWA has fired several staff members but said Israel had not provided evidence for all the allegations against its staff.

In a statement, the Israeli foreign ministry said the “compound does not enjoy any immunity and the seizure of this compound by Israeli authorities was carried out in accordance with both Israeli and international law”.

Israel’s Jerusalem municipality raided the compound in 2025 , saying UNRWA had failed to pay property taxes of 11 million shekels (S$4.4 million) after multiple warnings were issued and all necessary procedures were followed.

UNRWA says the East Jerusalem compound remained UN premises despite the Israeli ban on its operations and that the agency had no debts to the municipality.

The agency operates in East Jerusalem, which the UN and most countries consider territory occupied by Israel. Israel considers all Jerusalem to be part of the country.

UNRWA also operates in Gaza, the West Bank and elsewhere in the Middle East, providing schooling, healthcare, social services and shelter to millions of Palestinians. REUTERS