Israel considers offering 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose to all adults

Implementation of the measure is currently limited to the over-60s and other high-risk groups and is subject to approval. PHOTO: REUTERS
JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - An Israeli government advisory panel has recommended offering a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose to all adults, on condition that at least five months have passed since they received the third or recovered from the illness, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday (Jan 25).

Implementation of the measure, which would significantly expand eligibility now limited to the over-60s and other high-risk groups, is subject to approval by the ministry's director-general.

It was not immediately clear when that might happen.

The ministry's statement said the recommendation was made given findings that those who received a fourth shot were three to five times as protected against serious illness and twice as protected against infection, compared to the thrice-vaccinated.

