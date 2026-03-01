Israel closes crossings into Gaza Strip, including for humanitarian aid workers, Israeli government agency says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Egyptian ambulances go through the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side in Rafah, Egypt, February 10, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Feb 28 - Crossings into the Gaza Strip, vital for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the movement of patients in need of medical evacuation, were closed on Saturday as Israeli and U.S. forces attacked Iran, the Israeli government agency COGAT said.

The closures included the Rafah crossing, located at the Palestinian territory's southern border with Egypt, which was only reopened at the beginning of February to allow a trickle of Palestinians to cross for the first time in months, including patients in need of urgent medical care.

Virtually all of Gaza's population of over 2 million was displaced during Israel's devastating offensive on Gaza, and the strip remains dependent on humanitarian aid.

In mid-February, the United Nations said it continues to face impediments in attempts to deliver lifesaving aid to Gaza.

Human Rights Watch stated in a February report that Israeli restrictions on aid had continued to cause shortages of medicines, reconstruction equipment, food, and water inside the strip.

COGAT said in its statement on the closures of the Gaza crossings that enough food had been delivered to Gaza since the beginning of the ceasefire to provide four times the need of the population, without providing evidence. It said "the existing stock is expected to suffice for an extended period." REUTERS