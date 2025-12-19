Straitstimes.com header logo

Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Follow topic:

JERUSALEM, Dec 19 - Israel has charged a Russian citizen with spying for Iran, including photographing Israeli ‍ports ​and infrastructure under the direction of Iranian ‍intelligence agencies, Israel's domestic security agency the Shin Bet said on Friday.

The Russian individual ​was ​then paid in digital currency, the agency said in a joint statement.

A decades-long shadow war between Israel and Iran escalated into a ‍direct war in June when Israel struck various targets inside Iran, ​including through operations that relied ⁠on Mossad commandos being deployed deep inside the country.

Israel has arrested dozens of citizens who allegedly spied for Iran, in what sources told Reuters has been Tehran's ​biggest effort in decades to infiltrate its arch foe.

The arrests followed repeated efforts by ‌Iranian intelligence operatives over the ​years to recruit ordinary Israelis to gather intelligence and carry out attacks in exchange for money.

In a statement sent to media in 2024 following a wave of arrests by Israel of Jewish citizens suspected of spying for Iran, Iran’s U.N. mission did not confirm or deny seeking ‍to recruit Israelis and said that "from a logical standpoint" any ​such efforts by Iranian intelligence services would focus on non-Iranian and non-Muslim individuals ​to lessen suspicion.

Iran has executed many individuals it ‌accuses of having links with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.