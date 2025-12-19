Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Dec 19 - Israel has charged a Russian citizen with spying for Iran, including photographing Israeli ‍ports ​and infrastructure under the direction of Iranian ‍intelligence agencies, Israel's domestic security agency the Shin Bet said on Friday.

The Russian individual ​was ​then paid in digital currency, the agency said in a joint statement.

A decades-long shadow war between Israel and Iran escalated into a ‍direct war in June when Israel struck various targets inside Iran, ​including through operations that relied ⁠on Mossad commandos being deployed deep inside the country.

Israel has arrested dozens of citizens who allegedly spied for Iran, in what sources told Reuters has been Tehran's ​biggest effort in decades to infiltrate its arch foe.

The arrests followed repeated efforts by ‌Iranian intelligence operatives over the ​years to recruit ordinary Israelis to gather intelligence and carry out attacks in exchange for money.

In a statement sent to media in 2024 following a wave of arrests by Israel of Jewish citizens suspected of spying for Iran, Iran’s U.N. mission did not confirm or deny seeking ‍to recruit Israelis and said that "from a logical standpoint" any ​such efforts by Iranian intelligence services would focus on non-Iranian and non-Muslim individuals ​to lessen suspicion.

Iran has executed many individuals it ‌accuses of having links with Israel's Mossad intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country. REUTERS