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Israel built and defended a secret base in Iraq for Iran war, WSJ reports

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Israel built the installation with the knowledge of the US just before the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Israel built the installation with the knowledge of the US just before the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Israel set up a clandestine military outpost in the Iraqi desert to support its air campaign against Iran and launched air strikes against Iraqi troops who nearly discovered it, the Wall Street Journal reported on May 9, citing people familiar with the matter, including US officials.

Israel built the installation, which housed special forces and served as a logistical hub for the Israeli air force, with the knowledge of the US just before the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, the newspaper said. It also included search and rescue teams positioned to assist any downed Israeli pilots, the Journal said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate response from the Israeli Prime Minister’s office to a Reuters request for comment.

The base was almost discovered in early March after Iraqi state media said a local shepherd reported unusual military activity, including helicopter movements in the area.

Iraqi troops were dispatched to investigate, but Israeli forces used air strikes to keep them at a distance and prevent the site from being discovered, the paper said, citing one of the sources.

The Journal cited a complaint filed with the United Nations later in March, in which Iraq said the attack involved foreign forces and air strikes and attributed it to the US.

The WSJ cited a person familiar with the matter as saying the US was not involved in the attack. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.