Israel bombs northern Gaza, reports mounting military losses

CAIRO/JERUSALEM – Israel bombed areas of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, with fighting throughout Dec 24 morning, residents and Palestinian media said, as the Israeli military announced a mounting death toll in clashes with Hamas militants.

Israel said it has achieved almost complete operational control over northern Gaza and is preparing to expand a ground offensive to other areas. But Jabalia residents reported persistent aerial bombardment and shelling from Israeli tanks, which they said had moved further into the town on Dec 23.

The Israeli military appeared to be meeting stiff resistance. It said on Dec 24 that eight soldiers had been killed in the Strip, bringing its published combat losses to 154 since it began its ground incursion in response to Hamas’ Oct 7 rampage into Israel in which militants killed 1,200 and took 240 hostages.

The White House said United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed the Israeli campaign.

Mr Biden “emphasised the critical need to protect the civilian population including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting”, the White House said in a statement.

“The leaders discussed the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages,” it added.

Israel’s main ally has maintained its support while expressing concern over the casualty toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza. US officials have said they expect Israel to shift soon to a lower-intensity phase.

Mr Netanyahu, speaking at a weekly Cabinet meeting on Dec 24, dismissed reports that the US had convinced Israel not to expand its military campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec 23 that Mr Netanyahu was persuaded by Mr Biden not to attack the militant Hezbollah group in neighbouring Lebanon out of concerns it would launch an attack on Israel.

“Israel is a sovereign state,” Mr Netanyahu said. “Our decisions in the war are based on our operational considerations, and I will not elaborate on that.”

The United Nations Security Council averted a threatened US veto on Dec 22 after days of wrangling, by removing from a draft resolution a call for an immediate end to the war and diluting Israeli control over aid deliveries.

The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire, contending that it would let Iran-backed Hamas regroup and rearm.

Washington abstained from the final statement, which urges steps to allow “safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access” to Gaza and “conditions for a sustainable cessation” of fighting.

The Palestinian death toll reached 20,258, the Palestinian health ministry said on Dec 23, with thousands more bodies believed trapped under rubble. Almost all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been displaced.