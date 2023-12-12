Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears ‘dissolution’

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - Israel pressed on with its bombing of Gaza on Dec 12 after saying its campaign to destroy Hamas has left the Palestinian militant group on the “the verge of dissolution”.

Humanitarian leaders fear the besieged territory will soon be overwhelmed by disease and starvation, and are piling diplomatic pressure on Israel to boost efforts to protect civilians.

Fierce fighting raged on Dec 12, with Hamas saying clashes had taken place in central Gaza and witnesses reporting deadly Israeli strikes in the south of the territory.

Strikes on Dec 11 targeted Gaza’s main southern city of Khan Yunis, now the epicentre of the fighting, as well as Rafah, a city on the border with Egypt where tens of thousands of people are seeking shelter.

“Hamas is on the verge of dissolution – the IDF is taking over its last strongholds,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said late on Dec 11.

The war began with Hamas’s Oct 7 attacks that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around 240 hostages taken back to Gaza.

Israel has responded with a military offensive that has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed at least 18,200 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel’s army chief Herzi Halevi visited the centre of Khan Yunis on Dec 11, where he said his forces were “securing our accomplishments in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the entrance in the southern part of the Strip, and also deep down into the ground”.

The UN estimates 1.9 million of the territory’s 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, half of them children.