Gaza fighting rages amid ‘horror and starvation’, truce talks

CAIRO – Heavy fighting raged in the Gaza Strip on March 24, as truce talks lumbered on in Qatar and amid what the head of the United Nations described as “horror and starvation”.

Israeli forces besieged two more hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis, pinning down medical teams under heavy gunfire, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The Red Crescent said one of its employees was killed when Israeli tanks suddenly pushed back into areas around Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals amid heavy bombardment and gunfire.

It said Israeli armoured forces sealed off Al-Amal hospital and carried out extensive bulldozing operations in its vicinity.

“All of our teams are in extreme danger at the moment and are completely immobilised,” the Red Crescent said.

It said Israeli forces were now demanding the complete evacuation of staff members, patients and those seeking refuge from Al-Amal’s premises and firing smoke bombs to force them out.

The Israeli military insisted that its forces were hitting “infrastructure” in Khan Younis used as gathering points for many militants.

Hamas denies using hospitals for military ends and accuses Israel of war crimes against civilian targets.

Israeli officials said some 480 militants were captured in continued clashes at Gaza’s main Al-Shifa hospital.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, on the other hand, said dozens of patients and medical staffers were detained by Israeli troops at Al-Shifa.

Al-Shifa – in Gaza’s north which has been under Israeli control for a week – is one of the few healthcare facilities that are still partially operational in northern Gaza. Like other hospitals, it has also been housing some of the nearly 2 million civilians – over 80 per cent of Gaza’s population – displaced by the war.

Khan Younis residents said Israeli tanks also advanced in a western neighbourhood near Nasser hospital under cover of heavy fire from the air and ground.