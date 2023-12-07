Israel bars Palestinian ex-detainee, 14, from former school

14-year-old Ahmad Salaymeh, a Palestinian teenager who was released on November 28 as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, poses for a picture as he stands outside his school after he has been prevented from returning, in Jerusalem, December 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
14-year-old Ahmad Salaymeh, a Palestinian teenager who was released on November 28 as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, stands outside his school alongside his father Nawaf Salaymeh after he has been prevented from returning, in Jerusalem, December 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
14-year-old Ahmad Salaymeh, a Palestinian teenager who was released on November 28 as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, talks with his father Nawaf Salaymeh at his house after he has been prevented from returning to school, in Jerusalem, December 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
14-year-old Ahmad Salaymeh, a Palestinian teenager who was released on November 28 as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, and his father Nawaf Salaymeh talk through social media after Ahmad has been prevented from returning to school, in Jerusalem, December 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
14-year-old Ahmad Salaymeh, a Palestinian teenager who was released on November 28 as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, poses for a picture outside his house after he has been prevented from returning to school, in Jerusalem, December 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago

JERUSALEM - Israel has said a Palestinian teenager who was among the youngest prisoners and detainees it freed under a Gaza truce cannot return to his former school in Jerusalem until at least mid-January after a period of probation.

Ahmad Salaymeh's family sees in the ban a violation of his rights as well as a reminder of Israeli control over Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Salaymeh, 14, was arrested in July, with police accusing him of stone-throwing, grievous bodily harm and property damage. An additional terrorism count indicated that he was accused of having attacked Israelis for political reasons.

The boy denies any wrongdoing.

Salaymeh was summarily released from pre-trial detention, along with scores of other Palestinian teens, during a Nov 24-Dec 1 truce under which Israel recovered almost half of the 240 hostages held by Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

After a week's recuperation at home, he wanted to resume his studies. But then the school informed Salaymeh's father that his return was being prevented by Israeli authorities.

Israeli control is resented by many fellow Palestinians of Jerusalem, who want the east of the city as capital of their hoped-for future state.

"I am sad because I can’t see my friends and I am missing classes, so I have to study again, and I may need to repeat the school year," Salaymeh told Reuters. "I lost this year."

Israel's Education Ministry said Salaymeh would be kept from school at least through Jan 10, the end of the winter vacation, which begins on Dec 23.

"Pupils who are released prisoners will not learn within the educational system and will be regularly accompanied by a probationary officer," the ministry said in a statement.

Each case like Salaymeh's would undergo professional assessment to determine what might be a "suitable posting" for the coming school term, the statement added.

Salaymeh said he wants to be a star student "so I can become a lawyer and benefit my country". REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top