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Israel authorities say 2 wounded, suspect killed in ramming attack

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The authorities said that two teenage girls were being treated by paramedics, while the Israel military said the attacker was "eliminated".

The authorities said that two teenage girls were being treated by paramedics, while the Israel military said the attacker was "eliminated".

PHOTO: AFP

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JERUSALEM – A vehicle rammed into a group of Israeli civilians in the occupied West Bank on May 31, wounding two teenagers, with the suspected attacker killed by a soldier, Israeli authorities said.

The incident occurred in the area of Gush Etzion Junction in the southern West Bank.

Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom said its medics evacuated two teenage girls to a hospital in Jerusalem after the attack.

“Paramedics are treating a 17-year-old girl in serious condition with injuries to her limbs and a 15-year-old girl in moderate condition with a facial injury,” MDA said.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, said “soldiers were dispatched in the area of the Gush Junction following a report regarding a terrorist who rammed into Israeli civilians”.

A “soldier eliminated the terrorist on site, and soldiers are establishing roadblocks in the area”, it added.

The military did not identify the attacker.

The Palestinian health ministry, however, later reported that Amjad Jawad Abdel Fattah Natsheh, 31, was “killed by the Israeli army at the Gush Etzion Junction, south of Bethlehem”. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.