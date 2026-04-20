Israel army warns Lebanese against returning to south

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A family, which lives in the district, visiting the site of an April 8 Israeli air strike on April 19.

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– Israel’s military on April 20 warned Lebanese civilians against returning to dozens of villages in southern Lebanon, claiming Hezbollah’s activities in the area were violating a ceasefire agreement struck last week.

Thousands of displaced residents have begun making their way back to parts of southern Lebanon since the truce between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 17 .

Since the ceasefire began, Lebanon’s armed forces have reopened a key road linking the southern city of Nabatiyeh with the Khardali area after it was closed due to Israeli strikes.

They have also partially restored access to the Burj Rahal-Tyre bridge.

But on April 20, the Israeli military urged civilians to avoid returning to numerous villages in the south.

“Hezbollah has continued its terrorist activity during the ceasefire in violation of the agreement; accordingly, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) remains deployed in the defensive area,” the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on social media platform X.

“For your safety and the safety of your families, and until further notice, we urge you not to move south of the forward defence line,” he said, referring to a boundary marking an area occupied by Israeli troops.

On April 18 , senior Hezbollah official Mahmud Qamati also warned residents against returning.

“Israeli treachery is expected at any time, and this is a temporary truce,” he said.

“Take a breath, relax a little, but do not abandon the places you have taken refuge in until we are completely reassured about your return” to your homes, he added.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on April 19 that the military had been ordered to use “full force” against any threats in Lebanon, even during the ceasefire.

He also vowed to level homes allegedly used by Hezbollah, with Lebanese state media reporting that demolitions were under way.

The military published a map showing its “forward defence line” and an area stretching the length of the Israel-Lebanon border where it said its forces were operating to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure and “prevent direct threats to communities in northern Israel”. AFP











