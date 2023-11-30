Israel army says investigating Hamas report of baby hostage death

JERUSALEM - Israel’s army said on Nov 29 it was investigating a report by Hamas’ armed wing that a 10-month-old baby hostage, his four-year-old brother and their mother had all been killed in Gaza.

The military was “assessing the accuracy of the information”, it said in a statement.

“Hamas is wholly responsible for the security of all hostages in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

“Hamas’ actions continue to endanger the hostages, which include nine children.”

The Bibas family are among the highest-profile hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on Oct 7, due to the age of baby Kfir.

The statement from the Israeli military came after the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that Kfir, his brother Ariel and their mother Shiri had been killed in an earlier Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip before the current pause in fighting went into effect.

It made no mention of the boys’ father, Yarden.

The military wing has previously claimed that 60 hostages had been killed in Israeli bombings. There has been no verification of the figure.

Images of the baby’s kidnapping from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel have become one of the symbols of the deadly assault.

The images showed the mother, her face contorted with anguish, holding her two little red-headed boys wrapped in a blanket against her.

Their father was also seen in photographs with his head covered in blood being taken by armed Hamas militants towards the Gaza Strip.

The family were being held by a Palestinian faction other than Hamas, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a briefing a few days ago.