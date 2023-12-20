Israel army says investigating deaths of Gaza detainees

JERUSALEM - The Israeli army said on Dec 19 it is investigating the deaths of detainees who were arrested in military operations across the Gaza Strip during fighting with Hamas militants.

“We know of deaths of terrorists in military detention centres and they are under investigation,” a spokesman told AFP.

The army did not provide details regarding how many detainees had died or the circumstances of their deaths.

Hundreds of Palestinians are being held in detention centres in southern Israel, having been detained in military operations across Gaza since the war erupted on Oct 7.

On Dec 19, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that “several of them have died” in these detention facilities.

The report said the prisoners died at the Sde Teiman base near the city of Beersheva.

The detainees held at this facility are “blindfolded and handcuffed for most of the day and the lights are on at the facility throughout the night”, the report said.

The detainees had been “involved in terrorist activities”, said the spokesman.

“Prisoners deemed not involved in terrorist activities are sent back to Gaza Strip,” he added.