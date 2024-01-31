Israel army says flooding Gaza tunnels to halt Hamas attacks

JERUSALEM - The Israeli army said on Jan 30 it is channelling water into Gaza’s tunnels in a bid to destroy the sprawling underground network used by Hamas militants to launch attacks on Israel.

“It is part of a range of tools deployed by the IDF (Israeli army) to neutralise the threat of Hamas’ subterranean network of tunnels,” the military said in a statement, confirming media reports.

Dubbed “the Gaza metro” by the Israeli army, there were 1,300 tunnels over 500km in Gaza at the start of the war in October, according to a study from US military academy West Point.

The military vowed to destroy them in the wake of Hamas’s Oct 7 attack in southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Some 250 hostages were also dragged to Gaza during the Oct 7 attack, of which around 132 are still held captive, including bodies of at least 28 people believed to have been killed.