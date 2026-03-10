Israel army says it has begun new wave of strikes on Tehran
JERUSALEM – The Israeli military said on March 10 it had begun a new wave of strikes on Tehran, on the 11th day of the Middle East war.
“The IDF has begun a wave of strikes against Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran,” the military said in a brief statement.
The army said that it hit a string of targets overnight in the capital including an underground complex used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards for missile testing located at a “military university”.
It said Israeli jets had also struck “infrastructure” in the main headquarters for the Guards’ elite Quds Force.
AFP was not able to independently verify the strikes.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel’s military offensive against Iran was “not done yet” in a statement published earlier on March 10, after US President Donald Trump’s said the conflict would be over “soon”
