Israel army says it has begun new wave of strikes on Tehran 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel’s military offensive against Iran was “not done yet” in a statement published earlier on March 10.

JERUSALEM – The Israeli military said on March 10 it had begun a new wave of strikes on Tehran, on the 11th day of the Middle East war.

“The IDF has begun a wave of strikes against Iranian terror regime targets in Tehran,” the military said in a brief statement.

The army said that it hit a string of targets overnight in the capital including an underground complex used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards for missile testing located at a “military university”.

It said Israeli jets had also struck “infrastructure” in the main headquarters for the Guards’ elite Quds Force.

AFP was not able to independently verify the strikes.