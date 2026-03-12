Israel army hits site it claims Iran used for developing nuclear weapons

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israel's military claimed the “Taleghan compound was utilised by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons”.

– Israel’s military on March 12 said it had struck a site in Iran it claimed was being used by the Islamic Republic to develop nuclear weapons.

“The Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, struck an additional Iranian nuclear programme site,” the military said, claiming the “Taleghan compound was utilised by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons”.

The Taleghan compound likely refers to a facility in Parchin, south-east of Tehran. A US-based think-tank, the Institute for Science and International Security – which has been monitoring Iran’s nuclear programme – recently claimed the Islamic republic conducts covert military activities there.

The military said: “The IDF has recently identified that the regime has taken steps to rehabilitate the compound after it was struck in October 2024.”

Earlier in March , the Israeli military said it had struck an underground nuclear site in Iran where it said scientists were “covertly” developing a key component for nuclear weapons.

“IDF intelligence continued to follow the scientists’ activities and located their new location at this site in a manner that enabled a precise strike,” the military said at the time, displaying a map showing the facility on the eastern outskirts of Tehran.

Israel and Western powers have long accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, an accusation the Islamic Republic has consistently denied.

On Feb 28, Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran to remove what Israel described as “the existential threat” posed by the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

Israeli officials say Tehran had stepped up efforts to acquire an atomic weapon since the end of the 12-day war in June, which was launched by Israel and included US bombings of three nuclear facilities, including an enrichment plant. AFP