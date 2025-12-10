Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Excavators expand an Israeli bypass road connecting Israeli settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank with Jerusalem, near Ramallah in the West Bank, September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/ File Photo

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 - Israel has given final approval for 764 housing units to be built in three settlements in the occupied West Bank, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich ‍said ​on Wednesday.

The ultra-nationalist Smotrich, who opposes the creation ‍of a Palestinian state, said that since the beginning of his term in late 2022, some ​51,370 ​housing units have been approved by the government's Higher Planning Council in the West Bank, territory Palestinians seek for a future state.

"We continue the revolution," ‍Smotrich said in a statement, adding the latest approval of housing units "is part ​of a clear strategic process of ⁠strengthening the settlements and ensuring continuity of life, security, and growth ... and genuine concern for the future of the State of Israel."

The units will be spread out between Hashmonaim, just over ​the Green Line in central Israel, and Givat Zeev and Beitar Illit near Jerusalem.

Most world powers ‌deem Israel's settlements - on land it ​captured in a 1967 war - as illegal and numerous U.N. Security Council resolutions have called on Israel to halt all settlement activity.

"For us, all the settlements are illegal...and they are contrary to all the resolutions of international legitimacy," Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, told Reuters.

Israel says settlements ‍are critical to its security and cites biblical, historical and political connections ​to the territory.

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians have been on the rise. At least 264 ​attacks in the West Bank against Palestinians were reported ‌in October, the biggest monthly total since U.N. officials began tracking such incidents in 2006, according to a U.N. ‌report. REUTERS